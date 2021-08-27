Point guard Zakai Zeigler signs with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Friday that a new member of the team will be joining this season. Long Island, New York point guard Zakai Zeigler has officially signed with the Volunteers.

Zeigler will be playing as a freshman this season.

Barnes spoke highly of Zeigler.

“Zakai is a great story—the type of kid who’s just built to work hard and beat the odds,” Barnes said. “He’s got that New York City guard presence. He’s tough, he understands how to run a team and he’s a winner. As a natural point guard, he can control the tempo of the game on both ends of the floor. He turned a lot of heads with his shooting and all-around play at the Peach Jam. And we love that he guards full-court and has shown the ability to really impact the game defensively.”

Zeigler averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game while playing in New York. He also connected on half of his three-point shots.

Zeigler will wear jersey number five when he plays this season.

