Advertisement

Robots visit Knoxville neuroscience clinic to help improve their artificial intelligence.

U.T College of Engineering and Genesis Neuroscience Clinic are studying the use of robots to assist older adults with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia in various daily activities.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at the University of Tennessee’s Mechanical Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering college and the staff at Genesis Neuroscience Clinic in Knoxville are studying the use of robots to assist those living with memory disorders.

Ziming Liu has been working with U.T professor Xiaopeng Zhao on developing the robots, with the goal having them help slow the progression of dementia.

Liu says now they are trying to improve the robot’s functions with people, by bringing them to the Neuroscience clinic.

“We are trying to use more A.I technology to make more interactions and more advanced interactions between the robot and people with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Liu.

The robots are being designed to stimulate the brain of those with a memory disorder, by giving them activities and questions.

The bots are also being programmed to pick up on emotional cues, make phone calls, and remind people of daily tasks such as taking medication.

Dr. Monica Crane at the Genesis says the robots could be beneficial to family of those with dementia.

“One of the limitations of dementia care is a lot of the time, care givers are very expensive, and families are stretched. So the whole idea of a social robot is not to replace people, but to be used as a supplement to caregivers.” says Crane.

With more research and improvements needed it could be a few years before the robots are completed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
Hobart Reagan
Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s

Latest News

Keaton Harig
Top Varsity All Access matchups for Week 2
Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Ida will be the third tropical (named) storm to roll into East Tennessee this year.
Hurricane Ida soon to impact our Smokies weather - but first, heat!
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike