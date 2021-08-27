Advertisement

Tennova’s Chief Medial Officer says more staffing is still needed

Two members of the Tennessee National Guard were called in to help in the screening tent outside the facility which will now free up two nurses to work inside and help treat patients.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The need for more nurses in the midst of a second wave of COVID is well documented, and Tennessee hospitals haven’t been immune.

Frank Beuerlein is the Chief Medical Officer for Tennova. He says the space they have is enough for now, but it’s the influx of patients that’s caused the need for more staffing.

Last week, Lafollette mayor Michael Stanfield offered to open the East and West End Community Centers for additional room to treat COVID patients. He tells WVLT that he expected that day to eventually come. Beuerlein feels differently saying, “We have no plans at this time to use that space. I hope it won’t come to that I don’t believe it will come to that although it’s hard to predict the future”.

Tennova’s CMO says although COVID cases in Tennessee have now eclipsed a million, people should still come to the emergency room if they are in need of immediate medical attention, and right now they aren’t at capacity enough to turn people away.

At the Lafollette Medical Center two members of the Tennessee National Guard were called in to help in the screening tent outside the facility which will now free up two nurses to work inside and help treat patients.

Beuerlein says the best way to prevent yourself from being in the hospital is to get vaccinated. Out of all Tennova facilities in Tennessee, there are 113 COVID patients and 103 are unvaccinated.

