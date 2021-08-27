Tropical feel for the weekend ahead of tropical rain next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stray to isolated downpours and storms are possible Friday and as we head into the weekend, with the high heat and humidity persisting. Next week is when this weather could break, as a tropical system heads towards our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of haze and fog again. That humidity stays high, so it can make the weather repetitive. This morning is around 70 degrees for the low.

Friday is a mostly sunny day, with isolated rain and storms popping up. It looks stray midday, then a few more this afternoon to early evening, then tapering off around sunset. We’re topping out around 92 degrees, yet again. Of course that humidity makes it feel even hotter. With dew points around 70 degrees, that adds up to feeling about 7 degrees hotter today.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with haze and fog, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray to spotty storms continue heading into the weekend, with temperatures persisting in the low 90s. Of course, that humidity doesn’t back off either so expect it to feel like the mid to upper 90s at times.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to be at least a Category 2 Hurricane before making landfall at the of the weekend. We’ll have scattered rain and storms and more clouds Monday to Tuesday, out ahead of the heart of that storm. Then we are looking at bands of heavier rain to move across Tennessee and Kentucky mainly on Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated as a small turn can have a big impact on who collects 3 or more inches of rain.

