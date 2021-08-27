USDA assists those affected by flooding in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will assist residents, farmers and ranchers affected by recent flooding in Tennessee.

USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices have responded and will continue providing a variety of programs and assistance to residents, agricultural producers and impacted communities, according to the USDA.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are also helping affected residents take steps to reduce their risk of foodborne illness as they return to their homes after severe weather and flooding:

Drink only bottled waters that has not been in contact with flood water. If you don’t have bottled water, learn how to safely boil or disinfect water at FSIS Consumer’s Guide to Food Safety: Severe Storms and Hurricanes webpage

Discard food or beverage that is not in a waterproof container.

Undamaged, commercially prepared foods in all-metal cans and retort pouches can by saved by using certain steps at FSIS Consumer’s Guide to Food Safety: Severe Storms and Hurricanes webpage

Thoroughly wash all metal pans, utensils and ceramic dishes that came in contact with flood water with hot soapy water.

Discard wooden cutting boards, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and pacifiers that may have come in contact with flood water. These items cannot be saved after contact with flood water, officials stated.

USDA offers several risk management and disaster assistance options to help producers recover after disasters.

The Livestock Indemnity Program and the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybee and Farm-raised Fish Program reimburses producers for a portion of the value of livestock, poultry and other animals that were killed or severely injured by a natural disaster or loss of feed and grazing acres.

The Tree Assistance Program provides cost share assistance to rehabilitate or replant orchards and vineyards when storms kill or damage the trees, vines or bushes.

The Emergency Conservation Program and the Emergency Forest Restoration Program can assist landowners and forest stewards with financial to restore damaged farmland or forests.

Producers who suffer losses and whose crops are covered for the 2021 crop year by the Federal Crop Insurance Program are asked to report damage to crops to their crop insurance agent within 72 hours of discovering damage. A also offers a variety of direct and guaranteed farm loans.

Additionally, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service can provide financial resources through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help with immediate needs and long-term support to help recover from natural disasters and conserve water resources.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has information about Protecting Livestock During a Disaster. The program is also helping to meet the emergency needs of pets and their owners.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service is standing by to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as, requesting states and local authorities, to provide emergency nutrition assistance and other nutrition program flexibilities to assist people in need.

