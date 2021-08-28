23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 23-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the Kabul airport attack, his family told WVLT News Friday evening. Ryan Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School before joining the Army, his grandmother said. She also said he enrolled right after his graduation. According to family, Ryan was an member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne division and was a staff sergeant.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 Afghans. President Joe Biden promised to strike back at the extremists who killed the 13 Americans.

Knauss had only been in the country for a week before his death, and had previously spent nine months in Afghanistan, his grandmother said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on Twitter about Knauss.

Ryan and his fellow service members represent the best of America--patriots willing to give up their lives in defense of our great nation. We can never thank them enough. Crystal and I extend our hearts to the Knauss family and the Gibbs community. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 27, 2021

Congressman Tim Burchett also released a statement mourning the death of Knauss, saying he was a hero.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is my prayers,” Rep. Burchett said in the statement.

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Friday night.

“Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville was among those servicemembers killed during yesterday’s terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Ryan embodies American heroism — saving people he had never met before, in the face of persistent evil,” she said. “We will never forget his sacrifice in service to his country. While no words could ever be enough, I join Tennesseans — and all Americans — in extending my deepest condolences to Ryan’s family. Chuck and I are praying for them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss.”

The Knoxville Police Department released a statement Saturday morning.

“We mourn the devastating loss of Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport attack. We wish for comfort for his family and friends. May his service, sacrifice and courage never be forgotten.” KPD said.

No local funeral arrangements have been made at this time, family members said. Knauss will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

