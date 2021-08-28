Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Knox County students in school
Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-40
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida
Orange Mountain Designs
Orange Mountain Designs hosts Lady Vols meet and greet