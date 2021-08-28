Father-to-be was among 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were killed in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday. One among them was a young husband with a child among the way, an Associate Press report said.

Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Bondurant, Wyoming, was expecting child in just three weeks, his sister, Cheyenne McCollum, told the AP.

“He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad,” McCollum said. She said her brother “was a Marine before he knew he was allowed to be a Marine ... He’d carry around his toy rifle and wear his sister’s pink princess snow boots and he’d either be hunting or he was a Marine. Sometimes it would be with nothing on underneath, just a T-shirt.”

McCollum told the AP that her brother wanted to be a history teacher and wrestling coach once he completed his service.

“We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet,” Cheyenne McCollum said.

Another death that day was that of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Knoxville native. WVLT spoke with Knauss’ grandparents, who said he wanted to enlist as soon as he graduated from Gibbs High School.

President Biden has promised retaliated for the attack during a media briefing Thursday. A United States airstrike targeted and killed a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.