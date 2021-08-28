Former Carson-Newman swimmer wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

TOKYO, Japan (WVLT) - Former Carson-Newman men’s swimmer Robert Griswold won gold and broke a World Record at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, officials with Team USA announced Friday. Griswold placed in first in the 100 meter backstroke.

Griswold won the event in the S8 class, which includes athletes with challenges range of motion and limb strength. He also broke a World Record with a time of 1:02.55, the announcement said.

“I honestly wasn’t thinking 1:02.5,” he said after the event. “I hit the wall (at the 50-meter mark), saw that I was out in 30-something, and I said, ‘you know what, let’s just go for it.’ I went with it, and I touched the wall, and I just screamed in joy because I was just so happy to get it done and do the best for my country.”

Griswold previously broke eight Paralympic American records in his class while swimming for Carson-Newman at the 2016-17 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships, the announcement said.

