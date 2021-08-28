Advertisement

Georgia man drowns at Abrams Falls

A 73-year-old Georgia man was recovered Friday after drowning at the waterfall.
Abrams Falls
Abrams Falls(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stephen Musser, 73, of Roswell, Georgia drowned near the base of Abrams Falls Friday, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Saturday.

Park rangers and Blount Special Operations Response Team divers recovered Musser from the waterfall around 9:30 p.m. Park rangers received a report that Musser was swimming in a pool that was around 30 feet deep around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the park said that he was caught up in the current and unable to resurface. Divers later located Musser entrapped by underwater debris, the release said.

Rangers were helped by 25 emergency responders from BSORT, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, BUSAR Search and Rescue Team, Army National Guard, and Townsend Area Fire Department in the recovery.

Musser was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Knox County students in school
Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-40
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Clint Duncan asking for your vote when polls open up August 19th
Knoxville native in running for USA Mullet Championships
Two injured in overnight Cumberland Ave. shooting
This Dec. 2019, photo provided by Regi Stone shows Eli Stone, left, and Rylee McCollum, at...
Father-to-be was among 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan
UTPD
University of Tennessee police execute search warrant, two students charged