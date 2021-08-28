Georgia man drowns at Abrams Falls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stephen Musser, 73, of Roswell, Georgia drowned near the base of Abrams Falls Friday, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Saturday.

Park rangers and Blount Special Operations Response Team divers recovered Musser from the waterfall around 9:30 p.m. Park rangers received a report that Musser was swimming in a pool that was around 30 feet deep around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the park said that he was caught up in the current and unable to resurface. Divers later located Musser entrapped by underwater debris, the release said.

Rangers were helped by 25 emergency responders from BSORT, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, BUSAR Search and Rescue Team, Army National Guard, and Townsend Area Fire Department in the recovery.

Musser was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital.

