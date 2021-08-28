More heat and sun for Sunday, watching Ida next week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated storms through the evening, more heat and humidity will be with us on Sunday. We’ll be watching Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast and will bring us heavy rain in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As the sunsets this evening we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but staying warm and humid. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the evening.

We’ll wake up on Sunday to patches of fog and a temperature near 70.

Highs on Sunday will be near 92 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville. It’s going to feel even warmer in the afternoon. In many locations it’s going to feel like 96.

Isolated rain changes will be with us for the afternoon, but those will be few and far between.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday starts our change in the weather pattern. More scattered rain and storms will pop-up across the area on Monday afternoon as we reach near 90 once again.

As we move into Tuesday we’ll increase our rain chances even more to 60%. This come especially in the afternoon with some outer rain bans from Hurricane Ida approach the area. Heavy rainfall will settle in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and bring anywhere between a half to two inches of rain.

