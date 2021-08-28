Advertisement

Morristown responds to overdose, seizes drugs and money

While on scene, narcotics detectives observed illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash lying in plain view inside the home.(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Aug. 28, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department responded to 523 Valley Street regarding an overdose investigation on Friday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, EMS was there with 35-year-old Preston Proffitt, who had overdosed before their arrival, according to a report.

While on the scene, narcotics detectives observed illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash lying in plain view inside the home, officers said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and 34 grams of marijuana hidden in containers with false compartments. Drug paraphernalia, scales and $6,620 in cash believed to be from drug sale proceeds were also found.

Officers also seized Proffitt’s vehicle, a 2007 Lexus sedan.

Proffitt was transported to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.

Officers said charges are pending in the investigation.

