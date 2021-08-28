Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcycle veered off into a drainage ditch on the Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

57-year-old David Wayne Birdsong, was driving the motorcycle when he lost control, according to officials with the GSMNP.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response were on scene and tried to resuscitate Birdsong but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident, according to officials.

Spokesperson for the GSMNP, Dana Soehn, said there have been four fatalities from motorcycle accidents in the park just this year.

“More than 40% of fatalities in the park are the result of motor vehicle accidents,” said Soehn. “Of these fatalities, one in five is the result of a motorcycle accident. Speed, inattention, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are often contributing factors in accidents.”

The investigation is ongoing.

