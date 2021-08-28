National Park Service asking for public input on Gatlinburg Spur project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service announced Friday that they are asking for public input on a new project aimed at implementing safety improvements on The Spur. The improvements would also help with traffic, officials said.

Officials plan to improve the entire section of the parkway by installing curb and gutter upgrades, more pull-off areas and new rockfall mitigation improvements. There is also talk of installing an automatic speed monitoring system to cut down on speeding.

Officials also proposed making some changes to how traffic flows on crossover bridges.

Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski commented on the proposed changes.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to learn from our community about how we can improve safety and congestion along the Spur,” Sumeriski said.

Those interested in commenting on the changes can do so online at the National Park Service website.

The full details of the proposed changes can be viewed here: