Advertisement

National Park Service asking for public input on Gatlinburg Spur project

The National Park Service is asking the public to comment on proposed improvements.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service announced Friday that they are asking for public input on a new project aimed at implementing safety improvements on The Spur. The improvements would also help with traffic, officials said.

Officials plan to improve the entire section of the parkway by installing curb and gutter upgrades, more pull-off areas and new rockfall mitigation improvements. There is also talk of installing an automatic speed monitoring system to cut down on speeding.

Officials also proposed making some changes to how traffic flows on crossover bridges.

Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski commented on the proposed changes.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to learn from our community about how we can improve safety and congestion along the Spur,” Sumeriski said.

Those interested in commenting on the changes can do so online at the National Park Service website.

The full details of the proposed changes can be viewed here:

<

GRSM Gatlinburg Spur Newsletter_FINAL 508 by WVLT News on Scribd

>Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Knox County students in school
Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-40
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Keaton Harig
Top Varsity All Access matchups for Week 2
Truck fire
Rural Metro responds to truck fire
Former Carson-Newman swimmer wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike