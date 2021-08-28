Orange Mountain Designs hosts Lady Vols meet and greet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Orange Mountain Designs hosted a Lady Vol basketball and softball meet and greet Saturday with Kiki Milloy, Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Ashley Rogers.

Orange Mountain Designs was started at the request of Pat Summit in 2008, who wanted a store focused on Lady Vols. The store is also the official retailer for the Pat Summit Leadership Group.

The four players are the first in Lady Vol history to sign promotional deals through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness legislation. The players were also joined by special guests and other members of their teams.

