Advertisement

Orange Mountain Designs hosts Lady Vols meet and greet

The four players are the first in Lady Vol history to sign promotional deals through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness legislation.
Orange Mountain Designs
Orange Mountain Designs(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Orange Mountain Designs hosted a Lady Vol basketball and softball meet and greet Saturday with Kiki Milloy, Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Ashley Rogers.

Orange Mountain Designs was started at the request of Pat Summit in 2008, who wanted a store focused on Lady Vols. The store is also the official retailer for the Pat Summit Leadership Group.

The four players are the first in Lady Vol history to sign promotional deals through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness legislation. The players were also joined by special guests and other members of their teams.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Knox County students in school
Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-40
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike