Rural Metro responds to truck fire
Crews responded to a truck fire Friday afternoon.
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a truck fire Friday afternoon, officials announced. The fire was at a home located at 136 S. Seven Oaks Drive. Crews responded around 5 p.m.
Crews brought the fire under control quickly, according to the announcement. The home, only 15 feet from the truck, was not damaged.
