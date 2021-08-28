Rural Metro responds to truck fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a truck fire Friday afternoon, officials announced. The fire was at a home located at 136 S. Seven Oaks Drive. Crews responded around 5 p.m.

Crews brought the fire under control quickly, according to the announcement. The home, only 15 feet from the truck, was not damaged.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.