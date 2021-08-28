Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to truck fire

Crews responded to a truck fire Friday afternoon.
Truck fire
Truck fire(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a truck fire Friday afternoon, officials announced. The fire was at a home located at 136 S. Seven Oaks Drive. Crews responded around 5 p.m.

Crews brought the fire under control quickly, according to the announcement. The home, only 15 feet from the truck, was not damaged.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Knox County students in school
Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-40
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Keaton Harig
Top Varsity All Access matchups for Week 2
National Park Service asking for public input on Gatlinburg Spur project
Former Carson-Newman swimmer wins gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike