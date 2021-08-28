Advertisement

Sunny and hot this afternoon

Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back with us for the weekend, limited rain chances until next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have plentiful sunshine and it’s a cut-and-paste deal Saturday, compared with what we had Friday. We’re in the lower 90s for high temps but it will feel like the high 90s, with high humidity. Yet again, showers and storms are few and far between. Still, there are some high terrain pop-up storms. We have a 20 percent coverage.

That rain chance drops even more on Sunday, with very little rain… at least for now.

LOOKIING AHEAD

We have another calm 36 hours Monday and most of Tuesday. We’re still scorching, in the low 90s. By this point in 2021, we have easily surpassed our ‘average’ number of 90 degree days in Knoxville.

Tuesday night brings us the first waves of Ida’s rain shield. Many will not see rain – at least at this current pace – until after dusk Tuesday.

Wednesday is all about Ida – but Ida is not even close to a hurricane strength by the time she reaches us. No matter the winds, the big story again for us is the potential for heavy rain and even isolated flash flooding and/or river flooding.

One to two inches of rain are quite likely, and the weather team at WVLT will fine tune the amounts in the coming days.

Rain is out of here except the mountains by dawn Thursday. Friday and Saturday are pick days: they’re cooler, dry, and sun-filled.

