Two injured in overnight Cumberland Ave. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a report on Saturday around 2 a.m. regarding gunshots that were fired near 1931 Cumberland Avenue, officials said.

Responding officers located two men with gunshot wounds once on the scene.

The first man had a wound to his lower leg, officers said. The second man had at least two wounds and was transported to the Fort Sanders ER.

According to responding officers, the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting occurred in a parking lot of White Avenue following an altercation inside of Studio X.

Officers said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Students from the University of Tennessee received an alert, warning students of the reported gunshots.

“Gunshots have been reported near 1931 Cumberland Ave. Suspects have not been apprehended and may continue to pose a threat to the area. This incident has taken place at an off-campus location and the police are responding to the area.” the UT alert said.

Major Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

