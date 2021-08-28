Advertisement

United States Postal Service hiring in Knoxville

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for individuals to join their mission to service Tennessee.

USPS in Knoxville is hiring to fill these immediate openings:

· Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) - $16.87/hour

· Postal Support Employee (PSE) - $18.69/hour

Wages are paid bi-weekly.

“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support,” an USPS official said. “The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.”

Applications are accepted online.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. Applicants must be able to work holidays and weekend, USPS said.

