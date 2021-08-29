Anderson County Sheriff K-9 hits big on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While performing a traffic stop on I-75, Anderson County deputy Caleb Laxton identified a blue 2-door Hyundai owned by Kelen Walker of Knoxville after spotting Walker committing traffic violations, officials said.

After speaking with Walker, Deputy Laxton determined that he needed assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, K-9 Baron.

Baron sniffed the vehicle and alerted on the car, according to officials.

Upon the search, Baron hit on four pounds of marijuana that was airtight sealed in packages.

Walker was arrested for manufacturing, delivering, sale and possession of a controlled substance, according to officials. He is currently being held in an Anderson County detention center.

Anderson County Sheriff posted the congratulations to Baron on Facebook.

“Great work by Deputy Laxton, Sgt. Acker, and the great K-9 Baron,” said the social media post.

