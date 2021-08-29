Advertisement

Booth at a Knoxville Texas Roadhouse honors soldiers killed in Afghanistan bombing

The booth has a candle and 13 drinks to honor soldiers killed by suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport.
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in Afghanistan.
A Texas Roadhouse booth is set aside to honor the lives of American Service Members killed in Afghanistan.(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A booth at the Texas Roadhouse in West Knoxville has been set aside to honor the 13 American service members’ lives taken by a suicide bomber on Thursday in Afghanistan.

Texas Roadhouse honors the fallen
Texas Roadhouse honors the fallen(Texas Roadhouse)

Ryan Knauss, a Gibbs High School graduate was one of the 13 killed.

The booth has 13 drinks, a rose, and a candle set up to remember the lives lost.

