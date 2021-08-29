CAK High School moves to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Christian Academy of Knoxville High School is moving to their CAK Distance Learning Model starting Monday, August 30, according to an email sent by CAK officials.

“CAK’s middle school and elementary school will continue as normal with classes, athletics, arts and events at this time,” officials said.

A representative with the school said students should expect to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.