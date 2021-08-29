Advertisement

CAK High School moves to virtual learning

The Christian Academy of Knoxville High School is moving to their distance learning model.
School bus
School bus(WHSV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Christian Academy of Knoxville High School is moving to their CAK Distance Learning Model starting Monday, August 30, according to an email sent by CAK officials.

“CAK’s middle school and elementary school will continue as normal with classes, athletics, arts and events at this time,” officials said.

A representative with the school said students should expect to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, September 7.

