Carter beats Sevier County Saturday in special edition of Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carter handed Sevier County their first loss of the season, with the final score 42-35 in Saturday night’s special Rivalry Thursday matchup.

The Smoky Bears (1-1) and Hornets (2-0) entered the game with wins that started off their seasons and met in a non-region game that kicked off at 7:30 on WBXX.

