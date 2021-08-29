Advertisement

Carter beats Sevier County Saturday in special edition of Rivalry Thursday

Great quarterback play was on display Saturday night when Carter visited Sevier County for a special Rivalry Thursday matchup.
Sevier County vs. Carter
Sevier County vs. Carter(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carter handed Sevier County their first loss of the season, with the final score 42-35 in Saturday night’s special Rivalry Thursday matchup.

The Smoky Bears (1-1) and Hornets (2-0) entered the game with wins that started off their seasons and met in a non-region game that kicked off at 7:30 on WBXX.

