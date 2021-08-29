Clouds increase Monday ahead of Ida remnants arriving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday as Ida moves closer into our region. Tuesday starts our WVLT First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and strong to severe storms move in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping to near 71 degrees.

Those partly cloudy skies continue Monday morning but by the afternoon hours, we’ll start to see those mostly cloudy skies. Highs will still get to near 90 once again but feeling about 5 degrees warmer due to the humidity. Some isolated storms are possible, mainly in our far southern counties and along the Plateau. Those downpours and storms start to increase a little bit more overnight Monday into Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Plateau will start to get some pockets of heavy rain and possibly some strong to severe storms starting early Tuesday morning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the overnight hours. Our First Alert begins Tuesday afternoon as the heavy rain settles in. 1-3+ inches are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. The heaviest rain looks to fall west of I-75.

First Alert for heavy rain from Ida (WVLT)

The First Alert will continue throughout much of the day Wednesday. The heavy rain looks to push out of here by the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will only get to the upper 70s to lower 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should dry out heading into the end of the week and into the weekend. That sunshine should start to dry us up just in time for UT’s first football game of the season!

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

