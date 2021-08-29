Elementary school in Scott County goes virtual
Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced two grades at Burchfield Elementary School will be virtual.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth and fifth graders at Burchfield Elementary School will be virtual on Monday and Tuesday, according to officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The Facebook post states the switch is due to a lack of substitute teachers.
“Please continue to encourage your child to sanitize, wash hands, and social distance as much as possible, not only at school but also when out in public,” the post said.
