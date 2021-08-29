Advertisement

Elementary school in Scott County goes virtual

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced two grades at Burchfield Elementary School will be virtual.
School bus
School bus(WHSV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth and fifth graders at Burchfield Elementary School will be virtual on Monday and Tuesday, according to officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Facebook post states the switch is due to a lack of substitute teachers.

“Please continue to encourage your child to sanitize, wash hands, and social distance as much as possible, not only at school but also when out in public,” the post said.

Attention Burchfield Parents: This will be 4th and 5th grade ONLY.

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 29, 2021

