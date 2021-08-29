Advertisement

Fatal pedestrian-involved hit and run in Morristown, no suspects identified

A female was reportedly walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 and was stuck and killed, officials said.
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department has asked for help to identify a driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Saturday night just before 9:30 p.m.

A female was reportedly walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 and was stuck and killed, officials said.

The vehicle left prior to officers’ arrival.

According to police, the vehicle is possibly a truck, made by General Motors and will have a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Information may be reported to the police anonymously anytime at 432-585-1833.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
(Source: Bojangles)
Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off
Two injured in overnight Cumberland Ave. shooting

Latest News

Deputy Laxton determined that he needed assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, K-9...
Anderson County Sheriff K-9 hits big on I-75
KFD responded to a house fire on Avenue B early Sunday morning.
Knoxville Fire Department respond to house fire
Sevier County vs. Carter
Carter beats Sevier County Saturday in special edition of Rivalry Thursday
People attending the KAFCAM Sixth Annual Regional Conference on Adoption and Foster Care
Knoxville organization educating the community on how to become foster parents