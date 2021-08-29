Fatal pedestrian-involved hit and run in Morristown, no suspects identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department has asked for help to identify a driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Saturday night just before 9:30 p.m.

A female was reportedly walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 and was stuck and killed, officials said.

The vehicle left prior to officers’ arrival.

According to police, the vehicle is possibly a truck, made by General Motors and will have a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Information may be reported to the police anonymously anytime at 432-585-1833.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.