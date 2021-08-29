Advertisement

Knoxville Fire Department respond to house fire

On arrival, crews discovered heavy fire coming from the home, according to officials.
KFD responded to a house fire on Avenue B early Sunday morning.
KFD responded to a house fire on Avenue B early Sunday morning.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report that smoke was coming from a home on Avenue B around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

On arrival, crews discovered heavy fire coming from the home, according to officials.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

According to KFD, the home seemed to have been under renovations.

The fire is under investigation by Knoxville Fire Investigators.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
(Source: Bojangles)
Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off
Two injured in overnight Cumberland Ave. shooting

Latest News

Sevier County vs. Carter
Carter beats Sevier County Saturday in special edition of Rivalry Thursday
People attending the KAFCAM Sixth Annual Regional Conference on Adoption and Foster Care
Knoxville organization educating the community on how to become foster parents
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
More heat and sun for Sunday, watching Ida next week
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers