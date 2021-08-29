Knoxville Fire Department respond to house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report that smoke was coming from a home on Avenue B around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

On arrival, crews discovered heavy fire coming from the home, according to officials.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

According to KFD, the home seemed to have been under renovations.

The fire is under investigation by Knoxville Fire Investigators.

