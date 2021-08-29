Knoxville organization educating the community on how to become foster parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, many had the opportunity to learn more about adoption, foster care and helping vulnerable children at a conference held by the Knoxville Area Foster Care and Adoption Ministries (KAFCAM).

KAFCAM hosted its’ Sixth Annual Regional Conference on Adoption and Foster Care at First Baptist Knoxville.

Those attending the conference were able to enjoy sessions learning about the basics about international and domestic adoption and how to prepare your family and marriage before you foster or adopt.

Speaking as a former foster youth during the conference, Reagan Dodson shared her story of growing up in foster homes and why foster families are important.

“If anything is tugging at someone’s heart or they have a feeling that there is a calling to be a foster parent, but just hesitant, just go for it. Having a really good foster family is what really got me through it all and has allowed me to be as successful as I am now,” shared Dodson.

Dodson says she and her younger sister were able to stay together throughout multiple foster homes growing up.

Michael Clark with KAFCAM says nearly 9,000 children are in need of foster homes in Tennessee, with hundreds right here in Knoxville.

“Here in Knox county, we see that there are close to 800 (children). There are a lot of variables and reasons, but really the fall out is addictions and trauma and things that have just been happening in our community. Kids often times get the ripple from that,” said Clark.

For those who were unable to make it out to the conference, you can find out more information on becoming a foster parent or adopting a child on the KAFCAM website.

