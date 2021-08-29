Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two boys were found walking unsupervised on Price Avenue, in South Knoxville by officers with the Knoxville Police Department.
The children’s parents have been found, according to officials with the KPD.
One is 2-years-old and one is 4-years-old, both are safe and healthy, according to officials.
