Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers

Two boys were found walking unsupervised on Price Avenue.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two boys were found walking unsupervised on Price Avenue, in South Knoxville by officers with the Knoxville Police Department.

The children’s parents have been found, according to officials with the KPD.

UPDATE: The parents of both boys have been found, according to KPD officials. KPD Officers found two toddlers walking alone. Will Puckett has the latest. https://bit.ly/3ypBwEK

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, August 28, 2021

One is 2-years-old and one is 4-years-old, both are safe and healthy, according to officials.

