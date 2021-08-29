Parents found of toddlers wondering in South Knoxville by KPD officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two boys were found walking unsupervised on Price Avenue, in South Knoxville by officers with the Knoxville Police Department.

The children’s parents have been found, according to officials with the KPD.

Unaccompanied Toddlers in South Knoxville UPDATE: The parents of both boys have been found, according to KPD officials. KPD Officers found two toddlers walking alone. Will Puckett has the latest. https://bit.ly/3ypBwEK Posted by WVLT on Saturday, August 28, 2021

One is 2-years-old and one is 4-years-old, both are safe and healthy, according to officials.

UPDATE: The children’s parents have been located and everybody is safe. As always, thank you for helping to spread the word. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 29, 2021

