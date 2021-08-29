Sevierville Fire Department has new Dalmatian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Fire Department has a new worker, Ember, a Continental Kennel Club (CKC) registered Dalmatian.

Ember reported to duty at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

She spent most of her day exploring her new home, playing with her toys and giving/getting lots of love from her new coworkers.

Ember will be living with a member of SFD for a while but will slowly transition to be a trained station dog. Once this happens, she will be staying all three shifts at the headquarters.

The fire department said the name Ember was decided by second graders from Catlettsburg and Sevierville Primary schools.

