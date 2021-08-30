Advertisement

Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store

The new store also features fresh fruits and vegetables.
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollar General opened a new store at 7575 Strawberry Plains Pk in Knoxville.

“DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.” said a Dollar General official.

The new store also features fresh fruits and vegetables. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry, according to Dollar General.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Knoxville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, " said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To celebrate the opening of DG’s new Knoxville location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Knoxville community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to ten people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

The Company reportedly provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees, according to an official of Dollar General.

