Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa earns runner-up in USA Today Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort continues its award hot streak this summer. After being named the number one Amusement Park Hotel in the country by USA Today readers in the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards in July, it now has earned a runner-up finish for the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Family Resort in the United States.

While other theme park resorts were included among the 20 properties on which readers could vote, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort was the only theme park resort that finished in the top-10.

The resort celebrated its sixth anniversary on July 27. After becoming a sought-after resort destination, The Dollywood Company announced a 10-year, $500 million investment strategy that includes additional resort properties.

“Our guests tell us all the time that they consider Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa a world-class resort,” said Brian Angello, Director of Hospitality Marketing for Dollywood Resorts. “Awards like these continue to reinforce what we are hearing from guests, and we’re honored they hold us in that regard. We work hard to ensure they enjoy their time spent with us and that they treasure the memories they make here. With Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort opening in a couple of years, we are poised to continue making Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains one of the nation’s premier family vacation destinations.”

DreamMore Resort has earned several accolades throughout its history, including being named the #1 Amusement Park Hotel in both 2018 and 2021 by USA Today, one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South” and one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families.”

