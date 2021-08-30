Entire UT football team to cash in on new NIL t-shirt deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every player on the University of Tennessee football team will soon be part of a Name Image Likeness Deal.

Knoxville-based Spyre Sports Group along with Knoxville-based DW Designs have teamed up to make a shirt with the word Attack on the front.

Spyre Sports Group and The DW Designs are working together to have the proceeds from the shirt help the entire UT football team. (WVLT)

The design is an ode to UT coaching legend Johnny Majors as well as new head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offensive attack.

“Most NIL deals across the country have been focused on skill player positions (quarterback, running back, receiver),” said Hunter Baddour co-founder of Spyre Sports. “We thought this was a great deal because it’s something the whole team can be a part of and benefit from, including players that aren’t on scholarship but still come to practice to help better the team.”

The shirts can be pre-ordered through the DW Designs website, for $28.00.

