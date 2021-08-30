Food City kicks off School Bucks Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City has pledged $700,00 in contributions for the upcoming school year.

With that, the Food City’s Bucks Challenge is off to a start where every $1 spent, a point is received when using a ValuCard.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area and our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easy and efficient,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2021-2022 School Bucks Challenge begins September 1, 2021 and continues through May 10, 2022.

To ensure points are credited to the school of choice, go online to to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school. Progress can be tracked online.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20,700,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools”.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, please contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.