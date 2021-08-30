Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tickets To Go On Sale Sept. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament has announced that tickets for the four-team men’s basketball event featuring Tennessee will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 10.

Tennessee is set to be joined by Villanova, Purdue and North Carolina at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for the two-day tournament Nov. 20-21. Tickets are set to go on sale on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $20 to $150. Each day requires a separate ticket, though that ticket will be good for both games that day.

The Vols’ opening game against Villanova tips off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20, televised on ESPN News. Also on Saturday, Purdue is slated to face North Carolina at 4 p.m. ET. Pending the outcome of those two games, Tennessee will be matched up with Purdue or North Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 21 in either the championship game, televised on ABC at 1 p.m. ET, or the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

HALL OF FAME TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 20

1 p.m. ET – Tennessee vs. Villanova (ESPN News)4 p.m. ET – North Carolina vs. Purdue (ESPN News)

Sunday, Nov. 21

1 p.m. ET – Championship Game (ABC)3:30 p.m. ET – Consolation Game (ESPN)

