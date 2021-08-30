Heupel names Milton starting QB; depth chart released ahead of opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 125th season of Tennessee football has arrived as the Volunteers begin a centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. Thursday.

First-year head coach Josh Heupel named Michigan transfer Joe Milton the team’s starting quarterback Monday afternoon. Milton joined the roster in June after playing in all six of the Wolverines games a season ago. He accounted for 1,350 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns in his two seasons.

“Joe has really progressed during the course of our training camp,” Heupel said. “You look at the first half and then the second half and he’s much more comfortable in what we’re asking him to do and has great ownership.”

For the first time since 2016, Tennessee will open a season on a Thursday night. The Vols held on for a 20-13 overtime victory over Appalachian State in Knoxville that year on Sept. 1.

This is the third time that UT will open a season on a Thursday. The Vols are 2-0 in those contests with the other win coming by a 28-11 fashion at Louisville to open the 1991 campaign on Sept. 5.

Josh Heupel is 3-0 in season openers as a head coach, outscoring opponents 167- 38.

