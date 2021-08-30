Advertisement

Ice Bears sign for NHL draft pick

Hockey player
Hockey player(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed goalie Brent Moran to a PTO for the team’s upcoming preseason camp in October. Moran comes to Knoxville after a season in Norway with Manglerud Star of Eliteserien following three seasons with Nipissing University in Ontario.

“He’s the pro build. He’s 6-4 with a ton of major junior experience,” said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. “He’s been to three NHL development camps. He’s got pedigree and size. He’s hungry and wants to come down and take the No. 1 job.”

Prior to his collegiate career, Moran played 193 games in the OHL over five seasons. The Orleans, Ont. native was named to Canada’s U18 team at the 2014 World Junior Championships and was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the NHL Draft that same year.

“He has a controlled game,” said Carr. “When shooters don’t have options, he comes out and challenges them.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Deputy Laxton determined that he needed assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, K-9...
Anderson County Sheriff K-9 hits big on I-75
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
United States Postal Service hiring in Knoxville

Latest News

Virtual learning will not be an option for students during this time.
Sweetwater City and Monroe County closed until Sept 7 due to COVID-19
Football broadcast team
Pat Ryan, “Big Orange Countdown” Debut on Vol Network Thursday
Tennessee Basketball
Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tickets To Go On Sale Sept. 10
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard