Ida the 3rd tropical system for us this year: First Alert

The immediate forecast is all about Ida – even though the winds are weaker, the rain threat is real. We have a WVLT First Alert in place for the whole area. The entire region is under a Flash Flood Watch and there's a limited tornado threat.

Following Ida, we have lots of sunshine and surprisingly cold morning temps!

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the short-term there is a flash flooding threat from the outermost (and not moving) rain bands from Ida. The issues could range from Fentress and Wayne Counties over to Campbell and Whitley Counties. In that vicinity, many have 1.5-2.5″ in the last 24 hours. Rain will kind of hang in that six county stretch of land through the late evening. Don’t drive through flood waters!

We’ll dry out for much of the night but some strong thunderstorms arrive to the Plateau right around midnight Central Time. Rain is very much off and on through Tuesday morning but the First Alert is already in place. We don’t expect widespread river or flash flooding potential in the morning, as most of the heavy rain comes Tuesday night. Still, it could be an inconvenient drive to work or school.

This is the third tropical system to impact us locally so far in 2021. (WVLT)

Most of the region is under a level 3-out-of-4 for the risk of too much rain. That’s a full step above where we were for Fred. Rain is the big show here, as 2-3″ of rain is a good possibility for much of the region. There’s also a small (but it’s not zero!) threat for a brief tornado during the day on Tuesday. There’s not a lot of ‘straight line wind’ in Ida, at least not for us.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain intensifies Tuesday night but it’s leaving fairly early Wednesday morning, leaving west to east. The last of Ida’s storms will wrap up around lunch time Wednesday in the Smoky Mountains.

After that, we get the ‘classic’ sinking air behind a tropical system. That means sunny and MUCH MILDER weather. Not only will it be mostly dry, it will be a lot less muggy, and quite a bit cooler.

Lows could dip into the 50s for the first time in a long time! Plus the Vols season opener should be very comfortable, mostly in the middle 70s.

