KaTom celebrates after being fastest growing company for 13 years

She said there’s a 10-year plan in place for the company’s growth and COVID did not slow the company down.
KaTom in Kodak celebrated 13 years of being named one of the fastest growing companies.
KaTom in Kodak celebrated 13 years of being named one of the fastest growing companies.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KaTom in Kodak celebrated 13 years of being named one of the fastest growing companies.

The restaurant supply company was in shock to be named once and now the owner, Patricia Bible, said her staff’s dedication has helped keep them among the top growing companies.

More expansions are being planned and Bible has given the credit to her employees.

“It talks about the consistency of KaTom, it talks about the vision of KaTom, It really represents our staff and how dedicated, loyal and focused they are to keep driving toward those big numbers,” said Bible.

Bible says she’ll soon open a brand-new sales area and plans to add 100 new employees over the next three years.

She believes that growth will help get her on the Inc. 5000′s Fastest Growing List for a 14th year.

