Kincannon: Henley Street Bridge to honor Knauss

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Indya Kincannon, Congressman Tim Burchett and other community leaders will be lighting the pedestrian walkway over Henley street in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The lights will begin on Monday night and will be in red, white and blue.

Knauss was a Gibbs High School graduate and was one of the 13 Americans killed in the Kabul airport attack.

“His service & sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Kincannon.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 Afghans.

On Sunday, a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying IS suicide bombers before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s airport.

The U.S. carried out another drone strike elsewhere in the country Saturday; it said two IS members were killed.

