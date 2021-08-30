Advertisement

Knoxville Area Urban League working to connect local contractors to work on multi-use stadium

The Urban League hosting a match making event to connect contractors and disadvantaged business enterprises to the project
People attending the Knoxville Area Urban League's Contractor Matchmaking event.
People attending the Knoxville Area Urban League's Contractor Matchmaking event.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking forward to the development of the multi-use stadium, Knoxville Area Urban League is partnering with GEM Community Development Group to connect local contractors, subcontractors, and minority disadvantaged business enterprises to developers of the multi-purpose stadium.

The multi-use stadium would serve as a venue for concerts, festivals, and Smokies baseball games.

Steve Davis the president of GEM Community Development Group says they want members of the community to work on the estimated 200-million dollar project.

“The Sports Authority along with the City and the County have to approve it, but the project without community involvement is not something that our team wants. We want the community to be involved. I think the project itself will have about 300 jobs, but what we’re thinking long-term you got restaurants, you got maintenance, I mean this will be an ongoing employer of people in that community,” shared Davis.

Also attending Monday’s contractor matchmaking event was Frank Rothermel. Rothermel, the president of Denark Construction Company says there is no skill too small or too big at this stage in the game for contractors.

“You look at the different facets of construction where you have concrete masonry, drywall, mechanical, electrical. We’re looking to create opportunities for everybody so they can fit in on a particular place in the construction,” says Rothermel.

Knoxville Area Urban League and GEM Community Development Group hope to host another match making event for contractors in the future.

If you were unable to make it out to the event, you reach out to the Knoxville Area Urban League for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Deputy Laxton determined that he needed assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, K-9...
Anderson County Sheriff K-9 hits big on I-75
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
United States Postal Service hiring in Knoxville

Latest News

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
“Get on top of it quickly!”
First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central, La. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to...
2 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
This is the third tropical system to impact us locally so far in 2021.
Ida the 3rd tropical system for us this year: First Alert
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack