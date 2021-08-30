Knoxville Area Urban League working to connect local contractors to work on multi-use stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking forward to the development of the multi-use stadium, Knoxville Area Urban League is partnering with GEM Community Development Group to connect local contractors, subcontractors, and minority disadvantaged business enterprises to developers of the multi-purpose stadium.

The multi-use stadium would serve as a venue for concerts, festivals, and Smokies baseball games.

Steve Davis the president of GEM Community Development Group says they want members of the community to work on the estimated 200-million dollar project.

“The Sports Authority along with the City and the County have to approve it, but the project without community involvement is not something that our team wants. We want the community to be involved. I think the project itself will have about 300 jobs, but what we’re thinking long-term you got restaurants, you got maintenance, I mean this will be an ongoing employer of people in that community,” shared Davis.

Also attending Monday’s contractor matchmaking event was Frank Rothermel. Rothermel, the president of Denark Construction Company says there is no skill too small or too big at this stage in the game for contractors.

“You look at the different facets of construction where you have concrete masonry, drywall, mechanical, electrical. We’re looking to create opportunities for everybody so they can fit in on a particular place in the construction,” says Rothermel.

Knoxville Area Urban League and GEM Community Development Group hope to host another match making event for contractors in the future.

If you were unable to make it out to the event, you reach out to the Knoxville Area Urban League for more information.

