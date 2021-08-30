Overcoming Believers Youth Ministry publishes a book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Youth Ministry of Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville spent time during the pandemic to write a book.

The book is titled: The Word of our Testimony, the Text Generation, which shares multiple devotionals based on various bible verses.

On Sunday, the young authors released their books to the public with a book signing. Kya Swint, one of the book’s authors, said while working on the project she was able to learn more about herself and her relationship with God.

“I really wanted to tap into who I am as a person, tap into my superpower. Sometimes I struggle with my confidence and who I am in God and what my journey is, and what He has in store for me. So I really tapped into what He has done for me and what my purpose is here on earth,” shared Swint.

Youth Pastor Orlanda Wells said the ages of the young authors range from 5-years-old to 22-years-old.

“We wanted the kids to be able to express how God speaks to them, and so the kids were to select a scripture and do a devotion. We wanted to call it the text generation because these kids always stay on their phone,” said Wells.

You can purchase the book by visiting or calling Overcoming Believers Church.

The church is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

