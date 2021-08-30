Advertisement

SEC announces cancellation policy ahead of football season

Any direct financial loss on the part of the school that was able to play a cancelled event may be submitted for consideration for reimbursement.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced policies for event cancellations in all sports for the 2021-22 athletics year as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

In the event a team is unable to begin or complete a regular season conference event due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), that team will forfeit the contest and will be assigned a loss in the conference standings. The opposing team that is ready to play will be credited with a win in the conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the conference standings.

If both teams are unable to compete due to the unavailability of participants (due to COVID-19, injuries or other reasons), both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited the game, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the contest for purpose of the conference standings.

The commissioner retains discretion to declare a “no contest” for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant.

Tie-breaker procedures specific to each sport will apply for determining conference champions, division champions where applicable, and/or seeding in conference championship events.

Any direct financial loss on the part of the school that was able to play a cancelled event may be submitted for consideration for reimbursement subject to approval from the SEC Executive Committee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Deputy Laxton determined that he needed assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, K-9...
Anderson County Sheriff K-9 hits big on I-75
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
United States Postal Service hiring in Knoxville

Latest News

Joe Milton
Heupel names Milton starting QB; depth chart released ahead of opener
Hockey player
Ice Bears sign for NHL draft pick
Football broadcast team
Pat Ryan, “Big Orange Countdown” Debut on Vol Network Thursday
Tennessee Basketball
Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tickets To Go On Sale Sept. 10