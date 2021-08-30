Spotty rain this afternoon, heavy rain ahead from Ida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead as the remnants of Ida move through Tuesday into Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Monday will be near 90 in Knoxville to 85 in Crossville.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing clouds with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Plateau will start to get some pockets of heavy rain and possibly some strong to severe storms starting early Tuesday morning. Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the overnight hours. Our First Alert begins Tuesday afternoon as the heavy rain settles in. 1-3+ inches are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. The heaviest rain looks to fall west of I-75.

The First Alert will continue throughout much of the day Wednesday. The heavy rain looks to push out of here by the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will only get to the upper 70s to lower 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We should dry out heading into the end of the week and into the weekend. That sunshine should start to dry us up just in time for UT’s first football game of the season!

