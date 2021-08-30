Sweetwater City and Monroe County closed until Sept 7 due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sweetwater City and Monroe County Schools announced on a Facebook page that the school system would be closed September 1 and 2.

The school districts stated that they would be using snow days.

Virtual learning will not be an option for students during this time.

Monroe County Schools said teachers will remotely participate in a staff development day on Friday, September 3. Sweetwater teachers will still be in the school on Friday, September 3 for a professional development day.

Students will return on Tuesday, September 7, according to Angie Kyle, principal of Brown Intermediate School.

“We’re struggling. I’m just being honest with you. We want to keep our kids well, our staff well and this has been a booger,” said Kyle.

Kyle continued by saying they do not know the right or wrong answers because ‘everybody’ gets criticized across the board.

She said it was a very hard decision to close the whole school district and she respects the call from the Director of Schools, Rodney Boruff.

“Our community is hurting now. We need your help to keep our kids well and our staff just well and safe,” said Kyle.

“Please be mindful of the reasons behind this closure, as we are allowing sick or quarantined students and staff an opportunity to recover. We would like to encourage all employees, staff, and students to please limit attendance to any large events or activities in order for the closure to maximize our goal of curbing the chances of exposure and to aid in flattening the curve.” said Monroe County in a social post.

