University of Tennessee coach announces starting quarterback

UT will go head-to-head with Bowling Green for the debut game Thursday night.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s football coach, Josh Heupel announced Joe Milton as the starting quarterback for the first game set on Thursday.

UT will go head-to-head in the season opener Thursday night against Bowling Green.

A strong-armed transfer quarterback from Michigan, Joe Milton III will be in the mix for a starting role in first season with the Vols.

He enrolled at Tennessee in June 2021 after playing three seasons at Michigan, including the 2020 campaign in which he was the starter in five games. Milton, who originally signed with Michigan out of Olympia High School in Orlando in 2017, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Vols, including his COVID-19 exempt year.

In 14 career games at Michigan, accounted for 1,350 total yards of offense – 1,194 passing and 156 rushing. He accounted for eight touchdowns – five passing and three rushing. He completed 86-of-152 passes for 1,194 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions for a 57.0 completion percentage. Milton, who wore No. 5 at Michigan but will wear No. 7 at Tennessee, which is the what he wore in high school in Pahokee, Florida.

He says the snow and education lured him to Ann Arbor, but he’s excited to be in Big Orange Country playing for the Vols. Milton says he’s a game on and off the field where his favorite video game is War Zone.

