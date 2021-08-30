Vols running back Tee Hodge enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee running back Tee Hodge has entered the transfer portal.

The nearby Maryville native played in one game last season on special teams and did not record any stats.

The former Maryville standout was one of a few players vying for playing time in the backfield this offseason. With the departures of Eric Gray and Ty Chandler, all signs point to sophomore Jabari Small and junior college transfer Tiyon Evans combining to carry the load this year.

Hodge played a big role in the Rebels state championship season in 2019, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

