Advertisement

Vols running back Tee Hodge enters transfer portal

Hodge played a big role in Maryville’s state championship season in 2019, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Tee Hodge
Tee Hodge(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee running back Tee Hodge has entered the transfer portal.

The former Maryville standout was one of a few players vying for playing time in the backfield this offseason. With the departures of Eric Gray and Ty Chandler, all signs point to sophomore Jabari Small and junior college transfer Tiyon Evans combining to carry the load this year.

Hodge played a big role in the Rebels state championship season in 2019, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID surging in Tennessee and Knox County Schools
Tennessee Department of Education to allow virtual learning waiver for schools
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
United States Postal Service hiring in Knoxville
(Source: Bojangles)
Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off

Latest News

Keaton Harig
FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access Week Two
Spyre Sports Group is teaming up with DW Designs for a shirt to benefit the entire UT football...
Entire UT football team to cash in on new NIL t-shirt deal
Presean Brown
Carter beats Sevier County in special edition of Rivalry Thursday
Point guard Zakai Zeigler signs with Tennessee