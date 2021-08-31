Advertisement

2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.

Torrential rain may have caused the collapse, and the drivers may not have seen that the roadway in front of them had disappeared Monday night, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson said.

“Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other,” he said. Seven vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. A crane was brought in to lift them out of the hole.

WDSU-TV reports that state troopers, emergency workers and rescue teams responded to Highway 26 west of Lucedale, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Biloxi, to find both the east and westbound lanes collapsed. Robertson said the hole is around 50 to 60 feet (15 to 18 meters) long and 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) deep.

The identities and conditions of those involved in the accident have not yet been released.

More than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell in the area during Ida, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 3,100 and 5,700 vehicles drive along the stretch of two-lane highway on an average day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation data.

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the U.S. mainland. It knocked out power to much of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Knox County parents planned to keep their children out of school on Monday to up the...
Knox County parents planned ‘sick out’ due to COVID precautions in schools
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara...
Florida officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates
The U.S. Postal Service is notoriously short-staffed at a time when carriers are delivering a...
Postal Service has shorted some workers’ pay for years, investigation finds
Hurricane Ida has caused widespread damage throughout Louisiana and into Mississippi.
Ida leaves widespread damage
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in...
RAW: Officials remove cars from site of Miss. highway collapse