Big South Fork NRRA announces wild hog harvesting this season

You can purchase a $5 hog hunting permit through the National Park Service.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During deer hunting season, wild hogs may be harvested, according to the National Park Service.

The harvesting needs to happen with the appropriate weapon that is legal for that specific season and during an extended hog hunting season that lasts from the end of the deer season until the end of February, with a weapon that is approved by that state for harvesting big game.

Deer hunting season will open in Kentucky on September 4 and in Tennessee on September 25.

Officials with the National Park Service say there are no known wild hog populations on the Kentucky side of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, but they recommend the Tennessee side of the park, for those who wish to hunt wild hogs.

You can purchase the $5 permit on the National Park Service website.

In addition, a valid state hunting license is required to purchase the hog permit. There is no limit on the number of hogs that may be harvested and they are not required to be checked in.

For more information on hog permits, contact Bandy Creek Visitor Center at (423) 569-9778.

